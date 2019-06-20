Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Ready for rehab assignment
Merryweather (elbow) will make a rehab start Monday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Merryweather has been cleared to return to game action for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2018. It's unclear where the right-hander will make his first rehab appearance, though he's expected to join Triple-A Buffalo once fully healthy.
