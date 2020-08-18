Merryweather was called up by the Blue Jays for the first time Tuesday.
Merryweather missed most of the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery and missed the early part of this year due to an oblique strain. He posted a 6.58 ERA in his only taste of Triple-A action back in 2017.
