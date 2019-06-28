Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Rehab moves to High-A
Merryweather (elbow) is scheduled to throw four innings Saturday for High-A Dunedin, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
The 27-year-old righty was a bit of a sleeper in the Indians' farm system prior to needing Tommy John surgery and subsequently getting dealt to Toronto. He will likely head to Triple-A once fully healthy, and it's possible he could make his big-league debut as a starter for the Blue Jays at some point in the second half.
