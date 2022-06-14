Merryweather left Monday's game against the Orioles due to left side discomfort.
Merryweather is likely headed for further testing, as the severity of the injury is not yet known. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Back in big leagues•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Pitching through knee issue•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Secures roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Uneven results this spring•