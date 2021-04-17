Merryweather's oblique injury is believed to be a fairly long-term issue, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.
Merryweather has been on the 10-day injured list since Wednesday due to a left oblique strain, and he's expected to miss considerable time as a result. A timetable for his return hasn't yet been established. Rafael Dolis could see save chances for the Blue Jays while Merryweather and Jordan Romano (elbow) are sidelined. However, Romano's injury is believed to be a short-term issue, so he could step in as the team's closer once he's cleared to return.
