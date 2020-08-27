Merryweather tossed two scoreless innings Wednesday, allowing just one hit while striking out three against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Merryweather looked sharp out of the bullpen following his Aug. 18 callup as he logged 3.1 scoreless innings while punching out six batters. His early success got him a look as Wednesday's opener, and after another favorable outing, Merryweather could receive another opportunity to open with the Blue Jays currently having three regular starters on the injured list.