The Blue Jays optioned Merryweather to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
Since returning to the active roster Sept. 5 after a stint on the 60-day injured list due to an oblique strain, Merryweather turned in a 7.56 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 8.1 innings across his six appearances. The brunt of the damage came in Tuesday's 18-11 win in Philadelphia, where he recorded just two outs while surrendering five earned runs. The Blue Jays called up Foster Griffin from Triple-A to replace Merryweather in the bullpen.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Will open Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Comes off IL•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Lands on IL•