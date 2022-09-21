The Blue Jays optioned Merryweather to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Since returning to the active roster Sept. 5 after a stint on the 60-day injured list due to an oblique strain, Merryweather turned in a 7.56 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 8.1 innings across his six appearances. The brunt of the damage came in Tuesday's 18-11 win in Philadelphia, where he recorded just two outs while surrendering five earned runs. The Blue Jays called up Foster Griffin from Triple-A to replace Merryweather in the bullpen.

