Manager Charlie Montoyo said Merryweather (back) would pitch in the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League finale Monday against the Phillies, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Merryweather likely won't pitch more than one or two innings in relief, but that should be enough to keep him in consideration for a spot in Toronto's Opening Day bullpen. Due to a bout with back tightness, Merryweather didn't make his spring debut until Friday, when he tossed a scoreless inning in a 6-5 win over the Phillies.