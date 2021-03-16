Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday that Merryweather (back) should be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut soon, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Atkins also added that he envisions Merryweather filling a hybrid bullpen role, wherein the 29-year-old could be used as an opener and as a multi-inning reliever. Because Merryweather will need to more time to build up than a traditional one-inning reliever, he shouldn't be considered a lock for the Opening Day roster. That said, Merryweather likely won't be in store for a lengthy stay on the injured list if he fails to break camp with the big club, assuming he avoids any setbacks with his back once he's integrated into the spring pitching schedule.