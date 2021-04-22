Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday that Merryweather (oblique) will be shut down for "a couple of weeks" before resuming a throwing program, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Atkins is optimistic Merryweather will be able to build up quickly once he's cleared to start throwing again, but the right-hander will first need to make more progress in his recovery from the left oblique strain. Before being shut down, Merryweather and recorded both of his save chances and struck out seven over 4.1 scoreless innings. He looked like the leading candidate to close games for Toronto this season, but the time he's missed due to injury could be enough to put him behind others in the pecking order for saves once he's eventually healthy.