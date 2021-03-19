Merryweather (back) is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
General manager Ross Atkins said earlier in the week the 29-year-old was nearing his Grapefruit League debut, but the right-hander still needs to complete a simulated game. Merryweather is expected to operate as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen once healthy, and he could still be ready for Opening Day if cleared for game action after Sunday's outing.
