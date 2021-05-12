Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Wednesday that Merryweather (oblique) has resumed playing catch off flat ground, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
While the news represents a tangible sign of progress for Merryweather, he's still only in the initial phase of a throwing progression that will likely span multiple weeks. He'll still need to throw multiple bullpen sessions, face hitters in live batting practice and complete a minor-league rehab assignment before Toronto is comfortable bringing him back from the 60-day injured list. Merryweather shouldn't be expected to return from the IL until early-to-mid-June at the soonest.
