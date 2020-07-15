Merryweather suffered a left oblique strain Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 28-year-old was never a likely candidate to be included on the Blue Jays' season-opening roster, and the timing of the injury likely means he won't be ready for the start of the season. Merryweather has yet to make his major-league debut and is expected to serve as an emergency depth option once healthy.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Earns spot in 60-man pool•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Bound for Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Available in relief Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Resumes throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Still shut down•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Pauses rehab assignment•