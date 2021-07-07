Manager Charlie Montoyo said Wednesday that Merryweather "had a little setback," in his recovery from a left oblique strain and has yet to resume throwing off a mound, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

The right-hander was previously nearing a bullpen session but is now currently back to just playing catch after being shut down for a few days. Merryweather will continue to work toward throwing off a mound, though it doesn't sound like the Blue Jays have an exact date in mind for when that milestone could be reached. With all of this in mind, the reliever doesn't seem likely to be activated until late July at the earliest.