Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Throws live batting practice
Merryweather (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Saturday and is nearly ready for game action, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Merryweather is nearly back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent in March of 2018. He's expected to pitch in a game next week, though it's unclear if that will be at Triple-A Buffalo or a rehab assignment at a lower affiliate.
