Manager Charlie Montoyo said Saturday that Merryweather (oblique) threw a "nice and easy" side session this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Although Merryweather didn't throw with much intensity this week, Montoyo seemed pleased with the right-hander's results. He's slated to throw a bullpen session in the near future and will face hitters in live batting practice after that. If all goes well in his next few throwing sessions, Merryweather is expected to begin a rehab assignment afterward.
