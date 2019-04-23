Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Throws simulated game
Merryweather (elbow) tossed two innings of a simulated game today, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Merryweather underwent Tommy John surgery in March of last year and is still progressing through his rehab. He will have another bullpen session on Saturday. The 27-year-old could progress to facing live batters soon. Once Merryweather is healthy he should work his way to Triple-A Buffalo, where he finished up the 2017 season.
