Merryweather (back) threw 34 pitches over two simulated innings Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Merryweather has been dealing with a tight back for most of camp. He's working his way towards game action and is expected to make his next appearance in a Grapefruit League game, but it's not yet clear if he'll have enough time to get up to speed by Opening Day.

