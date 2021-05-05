Merryweather (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday
The righty last pitched on April 13 and was initially placed on the 10-day IL, but it appears he'll need much more time to recover from the oblique strain and return to the Blue Jays roster. In just four appearances, Merryweather had established himself as a late-inning weapon, recording a hold and two saves. His eventual return will be a welcome sight for the bullpen that's already without Kirby Yates (elbow) for the season.
