Merryweather is seen as a starter by the Blue Jays, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

The righty made his debut as a 28-year-old last season, making three starts and five bullpen appearances. He was much more an opener than a true starter, however, as he didn't throw more than two innings in any game, but he was primarily a starter in the minors. His inexperience suggests he won't be a favorite to make Toronto's starting five, though his 27.3 percent strikeout rate last season did hint at some promise.