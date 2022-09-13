Merryweather will work as an opener in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rays, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Alek Manoah was scheduled to start Tuesday's opener, but for a yet-to-be-announced reason, Merryweather will get the ball instead. Merryweather almost certainly will not be out there long enough to qualify for a win, but he could work more than a lone frame, as he recorded at least five outs in each of his last two appearances out of the bullpen.