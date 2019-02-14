Merryweather (elbow) is expected to begin the season at extended spring training, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2018 and still seems to be on track in his recovery program. As a starter, his rehab naturally takes a little longer than that of a reliever, but it doesn't seem like the Blue Jays have any concerns over his progress so far. Once he's healthy, Merryweather will likely head to Triple-A Buffalo after posting a 6.58 ERA in his first 78 frames at the level back in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories