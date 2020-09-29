Merryweather (elbow) did not make the Blue Jays' wild-card roster.
Merryweather missed the end of the regular season with right elbow tendinitis. While he resumed playing catch within the past week, he's evidently not expected to be ready for game action any time in the next three days.
