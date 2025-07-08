The Blue Jays recalled Bruihl from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A on Friday, but with Nick Sandlin (elbow) moving to the IL, the Jays will bring the former back into their big-league bullpen. Bruihl has given up one run in 3.1 innings over his four MLB outings this season and is likely ticketed for a middle-relief role while with Toronto.