Blue Jays' Justin Bruihl: Back with Jays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays recalled Bruihl from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A on Friday, but with Nick Sandlin (elbow) moving to the IL, the Jays will bring the former back into their big-league bullpen. Bruihl has given up one run in 3.1 innings over his four MLB outings this season and is likely ticketed for a middle-relief role while with Toronto.
