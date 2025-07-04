The Blue Jays optioned Bruihl to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Bruihl pitched a scoreless one-third of an inning to earn a hold in Thursday's win over the Yankees, bringing his ERA down to 2.70 in four appearances with the big club this season. The lefty will presumably be back in Toronto before the end of 2025, but for now he will make room for right-hander Lazaro Estrada, who can provide more length out of the bullpen.