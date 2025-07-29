The Blue Jays optioned Bruihl to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Bruihl was sent out to the minors to make room on the active roster for lefty Easton Lucas, who was called up from Triple-A to start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Orioles. Following his promotion from Buffalo on July 8, Bruihl made seven relief appearances for Toronto and surrendered six runs (five earned) on 13 hits and four walks over five innings.