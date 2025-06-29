The Blue Jays recalled Bruihl from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The 28-year-old lefty will join the Toronto bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Paxton Schultz, who was placed on the 15-day injured list due to finger inflammation. Bruihl has previously made two relief appearances for Toronto but has otherwise spent the bulk of the 2025 season at Buffalo, with whom he's posted a 3.68 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB across 29.1 innings.