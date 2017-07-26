Maese (shoulder) hasn't pitched since the end of May, John Manuel of Baseball America reports.

What was originally listed as a slight injury appears to have ended up being much worse as Maese has now missed two months of action with the injury. Before hurting his shoulder, the right-handed prospect had an ERA of 4.35 and 54 strikeouts in 63.2 innings with Low-A Lansing. He is currently rehabbing in the Gulf Coast League but it is unclear when he will return to Lansing.

