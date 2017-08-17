Maese was placed on the disabled list at Low-A Lansing with a shoulder ailment, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The young right-hander's campaign has now been interrupted three times, making it hard for the former third-round pick to find a groove and ascend levels. In the limited time Maese has been active this year, the top prospect went 5-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 60:26 K:BB through 70.2 innings (five starts) at Lansing.