Blue Jays' Justin Maese: Out for season with shoulder injury
Maese (shoulder) will miss the entire 2018 season, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Maese underwent surgery to address a shoulder impingement that bothered him throughout 2017. While he was originally hoping to return early this season, it turns out he'll be sidelined for the entirety of 2018 recovering from the procedure. It's a tough blow for the 21-year-old, who was a third-round pick back in 2015. Maese will now focus on getting healthy for the 2019 campaign.
