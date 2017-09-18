Maese posted a 4.84 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 12 starts in an injury-plagued campaign for Low-A Lansing in 2017.

The right-hander's season was interrupted by injuries three times, with the latest -- a shoulder ailment - ending Maese's year in early August. While healthy, the 20-year-old prospect managed a pedestrian 7.6 K/9 and 3.3 BB/9 over 70.2 innings. Aside from getting back to full strength, Maese will need to sharpen up multiple aspects of his game before being considered for MiLB's upper levels.