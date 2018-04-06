Blue Jays' Justin Maese: Won't be out long with shoulder injury
Maese (shoulder) is expected to join High-A Dunedin early this season, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.
He was plagued by a shoulder injury for much of 2017 and underwent surgery in the offseason to address a shoulder impingement. The 21-year-old righty has some pedigree (91st overall pick in 2015), but has yet to impress in pro ball, profiling as a swing man or middle reliever long term.
