Miller signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Monday.

Miller had lackluster production in limited action in the majors last season, posting a 4.02 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP over 15.2 innings as he dealt with back and shoulder injuries. The 32-year-old has had success in the minors in the past, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him resurface in the majors if injuries occur in Toronto's bullpen.

