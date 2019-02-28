Blue Jays' Justin Shafer: Available in relief Thursday
Shafer (elbow) is listed among the Blue Jays' available bullpen arms for Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus the Phillies, John Lott of The Athletic reports.
Shafer made his first appearance of the spring in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Yankees, giving up two hits in a scoreless inning of relief. It marked the 26-year-old's first competitive outing since Sept. 14, as the Blue Jays shuttered the Shafer for the rest of the season following that appearance while he managed a Grade 1 flexor strain. Shafer entered spring training at full health and will be get the chance to compete for a job in the Blue Jays' Opening Day bullpen, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot hurts his chances.
