Shafer was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Shafer will replace Elvis Luciano (elbow), who was sent to the injured list Thursday, on the roster and in the bullpen. In a brief stint with the Blue Jays earlier in the season, Shafer made three relief appearances and posted a 4.91 ERA, 3.00 WHIP and 2:5 K:BB in 3.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories