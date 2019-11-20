Blue Jays' Justin Shafer: Cast off 40-man
Shafer was designated for assignment Wednesday.
The Blue Jays needed to clear a couple roster spots to protect players from the Rule 5 draft and Shafer was a casualty. He had a 3.86 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 39:25 K:BB in 39.2 innings last season. His 5.18 FIP was a better indicator of how well he pitched.
