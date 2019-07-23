Blue Jays' Justin Shafer: Exits with injury
Shafer left Monday's game against the Indians with an apparent injury, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Shafer looked to suffer the injury while throwing a pitch during the sixth inning, and he would leave with the team trainer shortly after. He'll be considered day-to-day until the details surrounding his injury are revealed.
