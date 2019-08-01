Shafer had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday versus the Royals.

Closer Ken Giles (elbow) is still recovering from a cortisone shot, providing Shafer the chance to earn his first career save. The 26-year-old has a 2.37 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB through 19 innings this season, and he should see a higher-leverage role for the remainder of the season following the trade departures of David Phelps, Daniel Hudson, Joe Biagini and Aaron Sanchez.