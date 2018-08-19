Blue Jays' Justin Shafer: Moves up to big leagues

The Blue Jays called up Shafer from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shafer will head to the majors for the first time in his career after turning in a 1.47 ERA, 7.1 K/9 and 15 saves over 32 appearances with Buffalo. Despite his closing experience in the International League, Shafer will likely have to settle for low-leverage work in his inaugural stint in the big leagues.

