The Blue Jays recalled Shafer from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He'll provide Toronto with a fresh arm out of the bullpen for the series finale with the Orioles after long relievers Sam Gaviglio covered three innings and Nick Kingham covered 2.2 innings in games Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Blue Jays optioned outfielder Jonathan Davis to Triple-A to clear room on the active roster for Shafer.

