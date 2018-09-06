Blue Jays' Justin Shafer: Recalled by Blue Jays

Shafer was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Shafer will rejoin the big-league bullpen after appearing in three games for Toronto in August. During those outings, he only allowed one hit and three walks while striking out two across five scoreless innings. Look for him to continue serving in low-leverage spots for the Blue Jays.

