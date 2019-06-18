Shafer was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shafer has posted a 3.86 ERA over seven innings this season with the Blue Jays, but he's struggled with his command at times (7:8 K:BB). Justin Smoak (quadriceps) was moved to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

