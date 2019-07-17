Shafer (1-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Red Sox, giving up a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning of relief while striking out one.

The Jays took the lead for good in the top of the sixth inning, making the rookie right-hander the pitcher of record after he's replaced Jacob Waguespack to close out the fifth. Shafer's 2.13 ERA through 12.2 innings looks pretty, but his 12:9 K:BB isn't making a strong case for higher-leverage work.