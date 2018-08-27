Blue Jays' Justin Shafer: Sent back to minors

Shafer was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Shafer is likely unavailable for a couple of days after tossing three scoreless innings during Sunday's loss, so he'll head back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm (Danny Barnes). The 25-year-old Shafer hasn't allowed a run in three appearances (five innings) for the big-club this season, so he should be back sometime after rosters expand in September.

