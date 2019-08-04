Blue Jays' Justin Shafer: Shakes off illness
Shafer (illness) worked around a hit and a walk to deliver a scoreless seventh inning in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Orioles.
Shafer was unavailable in Friday's series opener after falling ill shortly after the game began, but he apparently recovered from the ailment overnight and re-entered the Toronto bullpen. In his prior appearance before the illness, Shafer secured his first career save, but he's expected to work in a setup capacity moving forward with closer Ken Giles (elbow) likely to return to action Sunday.
