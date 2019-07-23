Shafer (elbow) threw on the field prior to Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shafer left Monday's game with right elbow discomfort, but the fact that he's throwing again just one day later seems to be encouraging. He was watched by his pitching coach and a team trainer. If he winds up requiring a trip to the injured list, that news should come relatively soon.

