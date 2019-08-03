Shafer got sick mid-game Friday night and was unavailable to pitch, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.CA reports.

As a result, Derek Law pitched the last two innings to get the save against the Orioles. Shafer's hold on the closer's job, such that it is while Ken Giles is out, is pretty tenuous to begin with. As soon as he's available again he'll be an option, as will Law and Tim Mayza.

