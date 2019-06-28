Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Activated from injured list

Smoak (quad) was activated from the injured list Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smoak was able to run Wednesday without issue, and is ready to get back on the field after missing two weeks with his quad injury. He will jump right into the lineup and play first base while hitting sixth against Royals starter Danny Duffy.

