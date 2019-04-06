Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Back in Saturday's lineup

Smoak (neck) is starting at DH and hitting third Saturday against the Indians.

He was a late scratch Thursday and Friday due to a sore neck, but is apparently capable of making 4-to-5 plate appearances Saturday. Smoak will face righty Carlos Carrasco and Rowdy Tellez gets another start at first base.

