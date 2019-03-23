Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Big day at plate

Smoak went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

His second-inning shot off Mike Wright was his fourth homer of the spring. Smoak now boasts a .394/.474/.848 slash line through 38 spring plate appearances and appears more than ready for Opening Day, and a spot in the heart of the Jays' batting order.

